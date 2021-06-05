'Delhi CM Kejriwal Didn't Accept Mistake But Corrected It': Culture Minister On Flag Row

The Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel on Saturday thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for removing the National Flags behind him during a press conference. Arvind Kejriwal was asked to remove the National Flags because Prahlad Patel had alleged that they had incorrect colour proportion. While speaking about the incident, the Union Minister said that the Delhi CM did not accept his mistake but has corrected it.

Prahlad Patel said, "If someone makes a mistake, he accepts it before he corrects it, but But Kejriwal did not accept his mistake but he has corrected it."

Prahlad Patel attacks Delhi CM Kejriwal

While thanking Arvind Kejriwal for 'correcting his mistake', the Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture took a jibe at the AAP supremo and said that it would have been a matter of honour if the Delhi Chief Minister would have accepted his mistake. "It would have been his nobility because we are all sitting here taking the oath of the Constitution," Patel added.

Arvind Kejriwal had held continuous digital press conferences and whenever the Chief Minister addresses the media, there are always 2 National Flags behind him, for which the Union Minister has objected and said that the Tricolours should have been put as per the rules. Not only this, but Prahlad Patel had also written to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and said that the green part in the Tricolour has been increased. In the letter, he had also mentioned that this "violates the instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs."

