Delhi CM Kejriwal Holds Review Meeting With Delhi Jal Board Officials

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a review meeting with officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and instructed that there should be "no shortage of money" to supply clean water. During the meeting, it was decided that the DJB will end the problem of dirty water in a few areas, use modern technology to find out pipeline leakage issues and solve it permanently.

"Arvind Kejriwal held a regular review meeting with the Delhi Jal Board today and discussed about the detailed plan for ending the problem of dirty water in some of the areas. DJB officials said that to end the problem, they will use modern technology like helium gas and cameras to identify the pipeline leakage and find a permanent solution to it," the chief minister's office tweeted.

He said that there should be "no shortage of money" to supply clean water to the people of Delhi. The chief minister directed DJB chairperson and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj that the issue of dirty water should be resolved at the earliest.