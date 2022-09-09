Delhi CM Kejriwal Meets L-G Saxena For First Time Since CBI Raids On Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Amid a major legal battle and political tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for the first time ever since Central Investigation Bureau's (CBI) raids on Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the Liquor Excise Policy scam. The meeting was held to discuss routine administrative matters. The last time the two met was on August 12.

After meeting L-G Saxena, CM Kejriwal said, "Our weekly meeting happened in a very good environment. I was not there in Delhi, so we couldn't meet. We discussed various topics in this meeting."

Notably, the CBI had conducted raids on Sisodia's residence after the recommendation of L-G Saxena. Sisodia is currently being probed by the CBI in the liquor scam case, where he has been accused of irregularities in the revamped Excise Policy 2021-22 over taking decisions on it without any approval of the Cabinet and subsequently, the Lt. Governor, over providing post-tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''.

L-G Saxena's Legal Notice To AAP

A few days ago, L-G VK Saxena had sent a legal notice to AAP leaders over 'false and derogatory' charges against him pertaining to the latter's claim that he was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore 'scam' during his tenure as the KVIC chairman. The notice, served to AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh, Jasmine Shah and Durgesh Pathak, among others, has ordered them to issue a press release "directing all members of the party and all persons associated with it, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements."

