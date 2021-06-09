Delhi CM Kejriwal Monitors 'Jahaan Vote, Wahin Vaccine' Campaign, Says 'people Happy'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media on Wednesday as the national capital began the process of 'Jahaan Vote, Wahin Vaccine'. The Chief Minister also spoke on the allegations of hiding COVID-19 data and added that utmost transparency is maintained by the AAP-led Delhi Government.

The Chief Minister reached the Vaccination Center of Lancer Road School, Timarpur to monitor the 'Jahaan Vote, Wahin Vaccine' campaign. In his tweet, Chief Minister described the process as citizens face 'no hassle of online booking'.

"जहाँ वोट, वहीं वैक्सीन" अभियान के तहत शुरू हुए एक सेंटर का आज दौरा किया। वहाँ लोग इस बात को लेकर बेहद खुश नज़र आए कि उनके घर के पास ही जहाँ वोट डालने आए थे वहीं अब वैक्सीन भी लग रही है।



ऑनलाइन बुकिंग का भी झंझट नहीं, बूथ ऑफ़िसर लोगों के घर जाकर स्लॉट दे कर आ रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/F8V2FoX3ox — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 9, 2021

While speaking further, Chief Minister Kejriwal also accused the Central Government of no delivery of e-PoS machines.

"The e-pos machine that they are talking about was integrated with 'Ghar Ghar Ration' scheme, now that they (Central Government) have stopped that, the delivery of e-PoS machine is also stopped," added Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Responding to the allegations of no transparency on data, the Chief Minister said that his government is ready to provide any required information. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia was also present with Arvind Kejriwal.

'Jahaan Vote, Wahin Vaccine'

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP Government took an extra step for the COVID-19 vaccination and started administering citizens at the polling station of the capital city. The Booth-Level Officer (BLO) is responsible to go around each and every house of 70 wards per day to inspect and supervise people especially if they are above the age of 45. The officers have been directed to ensure that eligible citizens have received both doses of vaccines and if not slots are allotted by the officer for vaccination.

While talking to Republic TV, one of the officers monitoring the situation added that with them volunteers are assigned for vaccination survey.

"We are given volunteers for door-to-door vaccination campaign, we have been given voter's list which has name and address of the people and through that we go around areas and aware people to get vaccinated. Eligible citizens are also given convenience to travel and if they say they are sick then doctors are also sent to check them," added BLO, Lalita.

The volunteers along with the official encourage citizens aged above 45 to get vaccinated at local polling booths in their assembly constituencies. Moreover, E-rickshaws have been arranged to carry citizens to polling booths to get themselves vaccinated.

Delhi CM also marked that since people were not turning out in large numbers so BLO started visiting every house to invite them for vaccination.