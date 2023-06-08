Delhi CM Kejriwal Promises Better Education, Health Facilities In Haryana If Given Chance

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to people of Haryana to give one chance to his party in the next year's assembly polls in the state, promising to provide better education and healthcare facilities.

The Delhi chief minister, accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Haryana unit chief Sushil Kumar Gupta, was addressing a gathering during 'Tiranga Yatra' in Haryana's Jind, considered the nerve centre of the state's politics. Kejriwal, who hails from Haryana, while seeking to strike an emotional chord with the people during the roadshow, said, "Haryana is my 'janmabhoomi' while Delhi is my 'karambhoomi'". Projecting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the only viable alternative before people of Haryana, Kejriwal asked the gathering that the Congress and the BJP have ruled the state over the years, "but tell me one thing they did right".

"For 25 years, the Congress ruled; for past nine years, the BJP is ruling," he said.

"Did they build any schools or good roads?... did they give jobs to your children or build good hospitals or ensured better irrigation facilities? Then why do you vote for them?" he asked.

He said earlier people did not have a choice as the Congress and BJP were the only options, but now the AAP is a viable alternative.

"Give me 'ek mauka' (one chance), we will give good education to your children and build schools and give good healthcare facilities," he said, adding that the Congress and BJP won't talk about these issues.

He also promised free treatment to people on the pattern of Delhi and Punjab.

Without naming any outfit, Kejriwal said, "These parties did not leave any effort to loot the country." AAP leaders Ashok Tanwar, Anurag Dhanda and Chitra Sarwara were also present in the roadshow.

Taking a dig at the BJP-led dispensation, Kejriwal said children of poor study in government schools, but these are in a bad shape in the state. He promised to set right both government and private schools when the AAP comes to power in the state.

"We did so in Delhi and Mann sahab is doing that in Punjab. Neither the Congress nor the BJP will be able to do that, only AAP will," he said.

Pointing towards the crowds present, Kejriwal said, "All those who are unemployed, kindly raise your hands" and added, "See how many are unemployed".

"In Delhi, we have given jobs to 12 lakh youth. In Punjab, 30,000 government jobs have so far been given while arrangements are being made to give 3 lakh more jobs," he said.

"Khattar Sahab (Haryana CM) did not give job to anyone," he alleged.

On the power issue, the AAP chief said, "Today, there is round-the-clock electricity in Delhi." He said the BJP government in Haryana had failed to give uninterrupted power.

"The day the AAP comes to power, from the next day, 24-hour power supply will be ensured in Haryana. In Punjab too, there is no power shortage now because an honest government is ruling there," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann noted that Kejriwal has changed the direction of politics of the whole country.

He told the gathering that earlier Jind used to be a part of his home district Sangrur.

"We still have relatives and friends in Jind. I felt like home after coming to Jind," he said.

The Punjab chief minister said to bring "badlav" (change) in Haryana and weed out corruption, the Tiranga Yatra is important.

He said 88 per cent households are getting zero electricity bills in Punjab. Jobs can be given, Mohalla clinics can be set up and other development work undertaken, but for that, right intent and honest administration is needed, he said.

"If this is happening in Punjab, why can't it happen in Haryana?" Mann asked, appealing to people to bring AAP to power.