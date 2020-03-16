Delhi CM Kejriwal Reviews Measures To Fight Coronavirus; Shuts Malls, Gyms Till March 31

In view of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called a review meeting to discuss some new steps to stop the spread of the virus. Kejriwal said that all gyms, night clubs, spas will be shut till March 31 and also urged people to avoid social gathering. The special task force headed by CM Kejriwal has also ordered all DMs, SDMs to install hand wash dispensers across Delhi, DCs of MCD to install 300 dispensers in their areas with liquid soap and water.

Addressing the media Kejriwal said, "Today at 11 am I did a review meeting. We are taking appropriate steps with Central govt to tackle this pandemic. A total of seven cases in Delhi, one death, two recovered, and four are being treated. We have prepared 500+ beds for hospitalization. We are quarantining people who came in contact with an affected person."

"I want to appeal to those who are quarantined to strictly follow the isolation in national and their family interest. Today we decided all gyms, night clubs, spas to be closed till March 31. We request the citizens to avoid social gathering Any gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed. For weddings also, we request if they can be postponed then please do so," he added.

Ban on protests

Further speaking about public places he said, "Mobile wash machine and hand sanitisers will be kept at public places. Try avoiding handshakes frequently and do not touch your face, nose, eyes with your hand. It will be a very powerful method to prevent ourselves from getting affected. There is a ban applicable on protests, Shaheen Bagh as well. Action will be taken on those who will flout the law under the Epidemic Act. Taxis and autos will be disinfected for free at all bus depots from tomorrow."

Two coronavirus patients in Delhi recover

On Sunday, two persons undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Delhi were discharged from hospitals following their recovery, authorities said. So far, Delhi has seen seven positive cases including a patient who died. Of these, two persons who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospitals have been discharged following treatment, the Delhi Health Department said in a statement.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 110, according to the Health Ministry data as of Sunday night. Out of the 110 cases, 17 patients are foreign nationals. Moreover, of the total tally, two persons have passed away due to the disease, with one death having occurred in Karnataka’s Kalburgi and the second one in Delhi. Nine patients have also been discharged after having been recovered.

Globally, there have been over 1.69 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 6,500 people have died so far — the majority of them in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and the United States.

