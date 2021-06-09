Delhi CM Kejriwal Says He'll Credit Only SC 'pressure' For PM Modi's Free Vaccine Move

Despite top sources in the Government of India clarifying that the plan for Centralised free vaccinations was presented to PM Modi on June 1, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court of India for pressing the government over vaccine fares. PM Modi on Monday in his address to the Nation, in a series of announcements, said that from June 21 onwards, all persons above the age of 18 years will be provided with free COVID-19 vaccines across all districts in the country. Not only this but also PM Modi had announced the scrapping of decentralised policy, adding that the Centre will account for procurement of 75% of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers and subsequently provide these free to the states for vaccination.

Arvind Kejriwal says PM Modi's 'free vaccine for all' decision taken under SC's pressure

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference on Wednesday lauded PM Modi's 'free-vaccine for all' decision, however, said that the decision by the central government is taken under pressure. "We thank the Supreme Court of India, as this happened due to the pressure of the Supreme Court of India. The Supreme Court asked the central government why fares are being charged on vaccines for the people of age group 18-44 years while others are getting free vaccination. Although the decision has been taken under Supreme Court's pressure, still like there is a saying 'Better late than never', it happened for the good of the country and I hope from now on the vaccination drive will function smoothly."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was visiting a vaccination centre, a day after his government launched 'Jahan vote, vahan vaccine' campaign in the national capital when he interacted with the media and lauded the central government.

'Centralised, Free Vaccination Decision Taken Before SC Observations'

As PM Narendra Modi on Monday announced centralised procurement of vaccines and their supply to state governments free of cost, Opposition parties were quick to thank the Supreme Court of India for pressing the Centre to announce universal vaccination. However, top sources in the Government of India have rebutted the claims of the Opposition by stating that the plan for Centralised free vaccinations was presented to PM Modi on June 1. The Prime Minister had given approval on the same day, whereas the Supreme Court observations on the same were given a day later i.e. on June 2.

"The plan for centralized free vaccination was presented to PM on 1st June, on the completion of one month of the decentralized model. PM had given an in-principle approval in the meeting and the groundwork for it began right on 1st June and it was announced today (June 7)," said the sources.

Delhi CM Kejriwal Monitors 'Jahaan Vote, Wahin Vaccine' Campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media on Wednesday as the national capital began the process of 'Jahaan Vote, Wahin Vaccine'. The Chief Minister also spoke on the allegations of hiding COVID-19 data and added that utmost transparency is maintained by the AAP-led Delhi Government. The Chief Minister reached the Vaccination Center of Lancer Road School, Timarpur to monitor the 'Jahaan Vote, Wahin Vaccine' campaign. In his tweet, Chief Minister described the process as citizens face 'no hassle of online booking'.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP Government took an extra step for the COVID-19 vaccination and started administering citizens at the polling station of the capital city. The Booth-Level Officer (BLO) is responsible to go around each and every house of 70 wards per day to inspect and supervise people especially if they are above the age of 45. The officers have been directed to ensure that eligible citizens have received both doses of vaccines and if not slots are allotted by the officer for vaccination.

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)