Delhi CM Kejriwal Sits In Auto, Argues With Gujarat Cops, Reaches Driver's Home For Dinner

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday engaged in a heated argument with a Gujarat Police officer, who tried to stop the Aam Aadmi Party supremo from sitting in an auto-rickshaw citing security concerns.

However, Kejriwal went ahead in an auto rickshaw and said that he doesn't need security from Gujarat Police.

"You should be ashamed. The people of Gujarat are suffering because the leaders here don't engage with public. We are engaging with people and you are stopping us. You take your security, we don't need it. You are forcefully giving us security. I have given you in written that I don't need security," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal then proceeded on his way to the residence of the auto-rickshaw driver who had invited him for a dinner in Ahmedabad.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit as part of the AAP's campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, addressed a gathering of auto-rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

After his address earlier in the day, an auto-rickshaw driver named Vikram Dantani, a resident of the city's Ghatlodia area, requested Kejriwal to have dinner at his home.

"I am your fan. In a video I saw on social media, you went to have dinner at the home of an auto driver in Punjab. So, will you come to my home for dinner?" asked Dantani.

The Delhi CM immediately replied in the affirmative to the invitation.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reacting to the development, took potshots at the Delhi Chief Minister and termed him as an "actor" highlighting that a similar interaction had taken place in Punjab before the elections there.