Delhi CM Kejriwal's Televised Appeal Over Oxygen Shortage Upsets PM Modi: Sources

Giving rise to yet another massive controversy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday released a video of him interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was chairing a crucial meeting with all the Chief Ministers to assess the current COVID-19 situation across the country. As per government sources, PM Modi has expressed discomfort and is also upset with CM Arvind Kejriwal for releasing the video.

Govt Sources say Delhi CM Kejriwal used the PM-CM conference on Covid as a platform to play politics. Govt sources say he "chose to spread lies on vaccine prices despite knowing that Centre does not keep one vaccine dose with itself and shares with states only." — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

CM Kejriwal upsets PM Modi

Govt sources added, "Kejriwal has descended to a new low. For the first time, private conversations of PMs meeting with CM was televised. His entire speech was not meant for any solution but for playing politics and evade responsibility."

Stating that the Delhi CM is raising the point of airlifting oxygen without knowing what is being done, the government sources said, "He spoke about Oxygen express by Railways but Railway sources say that he has not communicated anything about it to Railways." Government sources have also revealed that the Delhi Chief Minister has also apologised for his move and assured that such a thing would not be repeated in future.

CM Kejriwal releases PM-CMs crucial meeting video

This reaction by the Prime Minister came shortly after CM Kejriwal on Friday released a video of his COVID-19 meeting with Narendra Modi and other state leaders. In the video, the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) Chief was heard saying that there is a huge shortage of medical oxygen in the National Capital. Kejriwal had said, "Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central Govt when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?"

Current COVID-19 situation in Delhi

As the country continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi so far has recorded over 9,56,348, out of which, 8,51,537 have successfully recovered and 13,193 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 26,169 new cases, 19,609 fresh recoveries and 306 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the National Capital is 91,618.

(Image: PTI-Representative)