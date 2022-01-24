Delhi CM Launches 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko' Campaign As AAP Seeks To Make Inroads In 4 States

Amid a restriction on physical rallies until January 31, AAP launched a unique digital campaign 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko' which is aimed at the poll-bound states. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged the residents of the national capital to make videos regarding the work done in the Union Territory and share them on social media in order to convince the people of Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to vote for AAP. To give a fillip to this outreach initiative, he promised to invite 50 Delhites whose videos get the amount of traction for dinner after the Assembly polls.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "I want to make an appeal to the people of Delhi today. In the last 7 years, the AAP government has done a lot of splendid work. They are discussed across the globe. People from the UN came to see Delhi's Mohalla Clinics, the US President's wife came to see Delhi schools. People in Delhi have started to get free 24x7 electricity. We could do all this as you- the people of Delhi gave us one chance. After seeing our 49-day work in 2013, you gave us a massive mandate in 2015 and 2020."

He stressed, We could do good work in Delhi as the people of Delhi gave us a chance. We can do good work in other places only when the people of other states also give us one chance. We are starting a campaign from today- 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko'. Under the aegis of this campaign, the people of Delhi will make a video telling the people of other states about the good work done in Delhi. Make a video and tell us what did you like."

AAP's thrust on upcoming Assembly polls

Except for Manipur, AAP is seeking to make inroads in all other 4 states going to the polls in February. While AAP emerged as the second-largest party in Punjab with 20 seats in Punjab last time, it has no MLAs in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. So far, it has announced a CM candidate in Uttarakhand (retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal), Punjab (Bhagwant Mann) and Goa (Amit Palekar). Some of its common promises in these states include 300 units of free electricity for each household, waiver of pending power bills, free electricity for farmers, 24x7 electricity supply and a monthly allowance of Rs.1000 to every adult woman.

Image: PTI