Delhi CM Seeks Bharat Ratna For Sunderlal Bahuguna; 'son Backs AAP' Claims Kejriwal

Honouring late environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, demanded that the Chipko Movement leader be bestowed with the Bharat Ratna. Kejriwal met with Bahuguna's family to unveil Bahuguna's portrait in the Delhi Assembly. The 94-year-old environmentalist passed away due to COVID at AIIMS Rishikesh in May.

Kejriwal bats for Bharat Ratna for Sunderlal Bahuguna

जैसे वैक्सीन करोना बीमारी को ठीक करती है, वैसे ही आम आदमी पार्टी नाम की वैक्सीन भ्रष्ट राजनीति को ठीक करती है।



- राजीव बहुगुणा, सुपुत्र श्री सुंदरलाल बहुगुणा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 15, 2021

With Uttarakhand polls in mind, Kejriwal also tweeted, quoting the environmentalist's son - Rajeev Bahuguna, "As vaccine cures Coronavirus, in the same way, the vaccine named Aam Aadmi Party cures corruption in politics". Kejriwal, who has already visited poll-bound Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Punjab and Goa has promised to provide free electricity upto 300 units if voted to power. Making electricity its main poll pitch in all states up for polls in 2022, Kejriwal has sold the Delhi model, claiming that he would ensure 24x7 electricity in all four states.

CM @ArvindKejriwal unveils statue in honor of Late Environmentalist Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna ji



"I appeal to Modi Govt to honour the Chipko movement leader with Bharat Ratna. I will write to the PM as well.



He is one of India's biggest gem, we should honor him with #BharatRatna" pic.twitter.com/fnTCSSlXGm — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 15, 2021

Bahuguna passes away

On May 21, Noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna died of Covid-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh at 12:05 PM. The 94-year-old environmentalist known for his pioneering role in the Chipko movement was under treatment for Covid-19 at the hospital for over a week. Admitted at the hospital on May 8 after testing positive for the infection, Bahuguna had been critical since last night with his oxygen level dropping drastically. He is survived by his wife Vimla, two sons and a daughter.

Born on January 9 in Tehri district, Bahuguna is considered the pioneer of the Chipko movement of the 1970s which he had launched along with dedicated environment conservationists like Gaura Devi to save forests. Conferred with the Padmavibhushan and many other honours for his pioneering work in the field of environment protection, Bahuguna also led the protests against the construction of the Tehri dam. He had observed an 84-day fast and got his head tonsured in protest against the project which displaced a huge population rendering them homeless. He dug in his heels in protest against the project till the last minute and lost his own ancestral home due to the construction of the dam.

He also protested against the erstwhile Tehri royals which landed him in jail. He was also one of the most vocal critics of luxury tourism in the Himalayas and the construction of hotels which according to him did irreparable harm to the fragile Himalayan ecology. He undertook several 'padyatras' to create awareness among people about conserving the Himalayan ecology and environment and was a big critic of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.