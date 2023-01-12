Delhi CM Slams LG For Turning Down Teachers' Training Abroad; 'Didn't Let Me Go, No Issue'

The tussle between the Chief Minister and Governor in Delhi continued on Thursday, this time over teachers' training.

On Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at L-G VK Saxena, saying he had 'no problem' with the Governor stopping him from going abroad, purportedly with reference to the World Cities Summit in Singapore in July 2022.

"But let the teachers go to Finland for training. Don't stop them," Kejriwal requested Saxena, highlighting how they have off and on been sending the faculty of schools abroad for training.

Claiming that it has played a huge role in the revolution of the education system in the national capital, Kejriwal said the Governor's decision of putting a stop was 'not right'.

'Get the training done in India itself...'

Earlier in the day, the Minister of Education for Delhi Manish Sisodia in a tweet highlighted how the Government of Delhi had accepted a proposal for the training of 30 teachers of public schools in Delhi, in Finland, and forwarded it to the L-G for his approval, but the same has been denied. Sisodia claimed that Saxena recommended getting the training done in India itself.

"By unconstitutionally occupying the service department, the LG is overturning the decision of the Chief Minister and Education Minister in the interest of the children of Delhi," said Sisodia, adding, "The national-international training received by the teachers has contributed a lot to the major change in Delhi's education."

LG साहब ने दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूल शिक्षकों को ट्रेनिंग के लिए फ़िनलैंड भेजने पर भी रोक लगा दी है. सरकार ने 30 शिक्षकों की ट्रेनिंग का प्रस्ताव मंज़ूर करके LG साहब के पास भेजा था. उनका कहना है कि देश में ही ट्रेनिंग करा लो. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 12, 2023

Since assuming charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in May 2022, Saxena has ordered several enquiries. He had also recommended a probe by the CBI into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy of the Kejriwal government. Other probes ordered by him were related to the construction of classrooms and hospitals, and the recruitment of guest teachers.