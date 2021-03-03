Delhi CM Takes Swipe At BJP For 'misrule In MCD For 15 Years' As AAP Wins 4 Of 5 Bypolls

After winning four wards in the five by-elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP government alleging misrule in MCD for 15 years. Kejriwal went on to accuse the BJP of not paying MCD employees. He alleged that the BJP workers had vandalized the Jal-board and violently entered Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence.

AAP wins four seats in five MCD by-elections

Expressing gratitude to the public for the win, Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "The people of Delhi once again voted on the name of work done in the national capital. Congratulations to all." Hitting out at the BJP for its role in MCD for 15 years, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The public has been troubled by the BJP for 15 years because of its misrule in the MCD. People are now desperate to for the Aam Aadmi Party to form a government in the MCD as well."

In his statement, Kejriwal said, "BJP does not pay MCD employees, they keep crying over budget. The public does not like it. The govt which cannot give payment to its cleaners has no right to stay in power. BJP in MCD in last 15 years have done only corruption. The political violence they did, entered Manish Sisodia's house, vandalized Jal Board. People do not like such kind of politics. This result is the beginning of what result will come in next year's MCD election." Congratulating the winners, Delhi CM added "I congratulate all the 4 councillors on their win."

Kejriwal attacks BJP for its 'misrule in MCD'

Haling the work done under the Aam Aadmi Party, Kejriwal informed that AAP changed the state of the national capital by developing roads, schools etc. He asserted, "We have fixed roads, schools, hospitals etc. The only thing that is left is cleanliness. I feel pained and I wait for the day when Delhi people give us MCD, We will make Delhi shine."

एमसीडी उपचुनाव में 5 में से 4 सीटें जीतने पर आम आदमी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई.



बीजेपी के शासन से दिल्ली की जनता अब दुखी हो चुकी है. अगले साल होने वाले MCD चुनाव में जनता @ArvindKejriwal जी की ईमानदार और काम करने वाली राजनीति को लेकर आएगी — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 3, 2021

Manish Sisodia also congratulated the party leaders, He wrote in Hindi, "Congratulations to the Aam Aadmi Party workers on winning 4 out of 5 seats in the MCD by-election. The people of Delhi are now saddened by the BJP's rule. Public in next year's MCD election Will bring @ArvindKejriwal ji's honest and working politics."

The Aam Aadmi Party has won four seats including Kalyanpuri, Rohini-C, Shalimar Bagh (North), and Trilokpuri. However, Congress won the Chauhan Banger ward in the five bye-elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

(Image credit: AAP's Twitter)