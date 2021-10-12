Delhi Cong leaders, workers stage 'maun vrat' to protest Lakhimpur Kheri violence

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Delhi Congress leaders and workers sat on a "maun vrat" near the lieutenant governor's office here on Monday to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and demand the resignation of Union minister Ajay Mishra.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar and former Union ministers Ashwini Kumar and Krishna Tirath were among those who attended the protest.

Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Infuriated farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

"The Congress is staging 'maun vrat satyagrah' outside offices of governors and lieutenant governors in states and UTs, demanding resignation and arrest of the Union minister of state for home (Ajay Mishra) who may influence the probe in the Lakhimpur incident," Kumar said before starting the protest.

Indian Youth Congress leaders and workers also sat on a 'maun vrat' at the Jantar Mantar.

National president of the Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV alleged that the killings of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri reminded him of the British rule.

"This has been done as part of a well-planned conspiracy so that an atmosphere of fear is created for the farmers," he charged.

National general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and Delhi in-charge Bhaiya Pawar, secretary Mukesh Kumar, Delhi unit president Ranvijay Singh Lochav and many other leaders and workers were present on this occasion. PTI VIT NIT AAR

