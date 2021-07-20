Delhi Congress Protests Over Pegasus 'Snoopgate' Row, Say 'attack On Democracy'

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday staged a protest against the BJP in the national capital amid the ongoing Pegasus Snoopgate row. The grand old party's Delhi unit staged the demonstrations led by DPCC President Anil Chaudhary near the BJP office in the national capital. The protestors were present at the DDU Marg of the national capital. This also comes while the opposition has stepped up its attack against the BJP during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Delhi Congress protests against BJP over Pegasus Snoopgate Row

DPCC President Anil Chaudhary was joined by scores of party workers with placards protesting against the alleged spying row. In addition, Congress has also demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party cadre was raising slogans against the ruling BJP. The protestors began their demonstrations at Rajiv Bhavan and reached the BJP office. However, the police had already barricaded the premises and heavy security deployment has been put into place.

"We are protesting against the lies of BJP and also against spying on Indian citizens. Democracy is being attacked and the Gandhi family which has sacrificed so much for the country are being spied upon. Such things used to happen during the British rule," a Congress worker told Republic TV.

Under the leadership of @INCDelhi

President Sh. @Ch_AnilKumarINC, congress workers protested outside BJP Headquarters demanding Judicial Enquiry against Modi govt's use of the #Pegasus spyware to dismantle 'National Security'.#अबकी_बार_जासूस_सरकार pic.twitter.com/GwXthjnopu — Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) July 20, 2021

Government denies Pegasus report

The Centre has denied all allegations of spying on over 300 citizens, including 40 journalists via Israeli spyware Pegasus. The Centre had issued a rebuttal. Highlighting the Personal Data Protection Bill (2019) currently in the works, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asserted that India was committed to free speech. The Centre added that the questionnaire sent to Centre was 'founded on pre-conceived notions', MeitY pointed out that Centre's RTI response to the use of Pegasus was itself sufficient.