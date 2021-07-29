Delhi Congress Stages Protest Against AAP Govt Over COVID-19 Mismanagement, DTC Bus Scam

The Congress party in Delhi staged a massive protest on Thursday against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over two issues including COVID mismanagement and DTC Bus scam. On-ground visuals show the outcry taking dramatic turns as protestors tried to break the barricades placed by Delhi police to maintain the law and order situation. According to the Congress demonstrators, the COVID situation in Delhi went out of hand during the second wave due to poor management of the AAP-led government. It is pertinent to note that last week an inquiry committee set up by Delhi LG Anil Bajaj declared it has not found any irregularities in the procurement of buses.

Delhi Congress holds protest against Delhi Government over COVID19 managment in Civil Lines area pic.twitter.com/jrKssicwRv — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

Delhi BJP leaders protest against the DTC scam

Before the Congress party, Delhi BJP leaders had sat on a 'dharna' at the LG office on Wednesday demanding a probe by the Anti-Corruption Branch into the alleged "scam" in the process of procurement of buses by the DTC. Those who were present at the 'dharna' included president Adesh Gupta and MLAs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Vijender Gupta. According to protestor Vijender Gupta, the committee formed by the LG has already pointed to the "scam" in the AMC of 1,000 low-floor buses being procured by the DTC and yet no action has been taken.

What is DTC bus scam?

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) had procured 1000 buses by floating tender for the same. Later, an order was issued on June 11 by the DTC managing director mentioning that the process of procurement of 1,000 buses and their annual maintenance contract (AMC) are to be "kept in abeyance" till further orders. An inquiry was also set up by the Delhi LG Anil Baijal after BJP leaders alleged corruption in bus procurement claiming it was aimed to benefit private companies.

However, the inquiry committee set up by the Delhi LG Anil Baijal on Saturday, July 10 gave a green chit to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in connection to the DTC bus scam. The inquiry committee reportedly said that it has not found any irregularities in the tender process in the case pertaining to the allegations imposed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta, who had alleged that CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government had committed corruption in the purchase of the DTC buses.