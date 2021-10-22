Delhi Congress To Start MCD Polls Campaign With Pol Khol Yatra To 'expose' Kejriwal Govt

The Delhi Congress will commence a 70-day campaign dubbed Pol Khol Yatra on October 25 ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections planned for next year. It will span 70 assembly districts, 272 wards, and 700 kilometres. The yatra would highlight the governments of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their corruption, inaction, and inefficiency.

Anil Chaudhary, Delhi Congress chief, told reporters, "The BJP and AAP Councillors are now derisively called 'lanterman' for the manner in which they take kickbacks from people who construct or renovate houses. Both the parties have let down the people of Delhi with their failed, corrupt governance."

According to Chaudhary, the BJP and AAP have increased levels of corruption to the point where the BJP's 15-year administration left the MCD's coffers empty, resulting in non-payment of salary to staff such as sanitation workers, teachers, nurses, and physicians. The Delhi Congress will begin a "Pol Khol Yatra" from October 25 to "expose" the Kejriwal government and BJP-run civic bodies ahead of next year's municipal corporation elections. According to Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar, the 70-day yatra will cross 700 kilometres and pass through all 272 municipal wards in the city.

"We will expose the corruption, inaction and incompetence of the BJP-ruled MCDs (Municipal Corporations of Delhi) and Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi during the yatra," Anil Kumar said.

Delhi Congress president says AAP and BJP have "completely let down" Delhi people

With their "failed" governance, the BJP and the Kejriwal government have "completely let down" the people of Delhi, he alleged. Mayors from the BJP and AAP became wealthier and for the kickbacks, they receive from those who build or restore houses, they are mockingly referred to be 'lanterman', he added. As the MCD elections approach, he claims that both party leaders have been making lofty promises to the people, particularly those living in the JJ Clusters, unauthorised colonies, and resettlement colonies.

According to him, the Congress' Phol Khol Yatra will reveal the true, dual faces of these corrupt leaders. Elections for the Delhi Municipal Corporation are set to take place next year. In April 2022, elections for the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation are expected to be held.

Praising the works done by the Congress party in Delhi, the party chief Anil Chaudhary said, "When Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years, it had a clear vision to make national capital one of the best cities in the world, which has been achieved with unprecedented development, making the educational institutions top class, checking pollution with the introduction of CNG in public transport and autos, and banning kerosene, and starting construction of flats to resettle slum dwellers. However, the seven-year rule of AAP had brought all the parameters of progress and development in Delhi to the base level."

With inputs from ANI and PTI

Image: ANI