Delhi: Congress Workers Make Rotis On Road In Symbolic Protest Against Inflation, GST

Amid the ongoing inflation debate, Congress on Friday opted for a peculiar way of protesting by preparing Rotis on the road. The protest was held at AICC headquarters in New Delhi against price rise and imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on food items. The women wing of the Congress party sat in the middle of the road and were seen cooking Chapatis and vegetables. Section 144 has been imposed in the national capital, except Jantar Mantar.

Republic TV exclusively spoke to the Congress women workers who were making Rotis in the middle of the road. "There is inflation. We are making Rotis on road now. Where is the Acche Din that PM Modi promised? We are poor and we will keep protesting this way," said the Congress worker.

On Tuesday, Congress MP Rajani Patil wore a garland of raw vegetables to the Parliament and said that 'women across the nation are distraught' due to increasing prices.

Earlier, Congress announced that the party MPs will hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" march from Parliament and the senior leaders will participate in "PM House gherao". Heavy security has been deployed ahead of Congress' nationwide protest over unemployment & inflation.

It is pertinent to mention that Congress has been complaining about the price rise and the hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The opposition party has also been demanding a discussion in both houses of Parliament on these issues. Congress MPs have been staging protests both inside and outside Parliament on these issues.

FM Sitharaman addresses price rise debate in Parliament

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressed the issue of inflation in Parliament saying that India's economic condition is better placed than most countries due to various measures taken by the government and the RBI.

She also cited former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan's commentary to bust the concerns over inflation. In his assessment, Rajan underscored that inflation is currently rising across the world, and RBI's hike in interest rates would help in reducing the rising prices. Labelling food and fuel as the major factors for the rising inflation, Rajan highlighted that food inflation is decreasing and will decrease in India as well. Sitharaman stressed that the Centre has controlled its debt and that there is no question of the country slipping into a recession or stagflation.

