Delhi Court Extends AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's ED Remand By Five Days

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sent former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia to Enforcement Directorate's Custody for five days in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise policy.

The ED had sought seven days of custody. The order was pronounced by special judge MK Nagpal. The Court allowed Manish Sisodia to sign cheques for his family's expenses and his wife's medical expenses of Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000 respectively.

During the hearing, the anti-money laundering agency told the court that important information had come up during the AAP leader's remand and he had to be confronted with other accused in the case.

ED said voluminous data from Manish Sisodia's mobile and email, etc are also being forensically analysed.

"We are analysing Forensic data, mobile data and cloud data which has been taken...Sisodia could not tell where he destroyed the phone or what he did after destroying it," Zoheb Hossain, appearing for ED, said.

The counsel, appearing for Sisodia, opposed the federal probe agency's plea and said that there is not a whisper from the agency on the proceeds of the crime.

Furthermore, he said that is no explanation for the extension of ED custody and that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was confronted with only four people during the seven-day remand.

"Everything is the repetition of what CBI said. Are we hearing ED arguments or CBI arguments? Remand should not be repeated...My computer is seized, and investigated upon by one agency now another agency doing the same. The court is the custodian of my liberty," Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, representing Sisodia, said.

Sisodia was arrested by ED on March 9 in the Tihar Prison, where he was lodged in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to alleged corruption in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy. He was arrested by CBI on February 26.

In a press briefing, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that the case is due to political enmity. "This case is to defame the Delhi government and derail the education model," he said.

He claimed that the only motive of the Centre is to send leaders of Arvind Kejriwal's party to jail. "For the opposition, BJP has ED, CBI and income tax. For those who joined BJP, the party has a special vaccine. This new vaccine saves those joining BJP from ED, CBI and income tax," the Rajya Sabha MP added.