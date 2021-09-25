Delhi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To LJP MP Prince Raj Paswan In Alleged Rape Case

In a big relief to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Prince Paswan, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday granted him anticipatory bail in an alleged rape case. A special bench of Judge Vikas Dhull granted the anticipatory bail to the MP from Samastipur on a bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the same amount.

The alleged victim approached the court for the registration of the rape case filed by her against Prince Raj, and the court had then sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the police. The Delhi Police, on the directions of the court, filed an FIR against the MP on September 9.

Thereafter, the MP had moved a plea for anticipatory bail in which he had claimed that the victim and his friend were extorting money and blackmailing him since 2020, and that he had also filed an FIR of extortion in Parliament Street Police Station on February 10, 2021.

What is the alleged rape case against Prince Raj?

The victim's claim

On June 15, 2021, a woman lodged a sexual harassment complaint against MP Prince Raj with Delhi Police at the Connaught Place police station. In her 3-page complaint, the woman alleged that Prince Raj Paswan intoxicated her water, which she drank and fainted. She also alleged that she was raped after she drank the water.

The accused's claim

Chirag Paswan refuted all claims, and on his official Twitter handle, shared a copy of an FIR which he had filed against the alleged victim - dated February 10, 2021. In the said FIR, Prince alleged that the woman met him at his residence in Delhi in January 2020, and proposed to provide assistance to him in the political field.

He claimed that she started urging him to come over to her house, and started acting as if she really loved him, incidents which he claims started around June 16, 2020. He alleges that she invited him to her residence in Ghaziabad on June 20 and seduced him to have sexual intercourse with her.

The MP added in the FIR that the alleged victim's behaviour towards him changed thereafter, and that he even found out she was already in a live-in relationship with someone else. He added that he tried moving away from her after knowing this. However, he alleges that she along with her live-in partner threatened to implicate a false case of rape on the basis of the video and photos which the woman had captured 'deceitfully'.

"Under pressure and the fear of being defamed in public, being a public figure, I gave them a total amount of Rs 2 lakh (approximately) in cash 3/4 instalments," the MP said in the FIR, outlining that they continued to threaten him and make unreasonable demands for money.