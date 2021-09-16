Delhi Court Hears LJP MP Prince Raj's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Rape Case

A day after LJP leader and rape accused Prince Raj moved Delhi's Rouse Avenue court seeking protection from arrest in the rape case against him, a special bench of M K Nagpal on Thursday heard his plea. The anticipatory bail plea was moved by Prince Raj after the alleged victim approached the court for the registration of the rape case filed by her against the MP. Thereafter, the court had sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the police.

Hearing of Prince Raj's anticipatory bail plea

During the hearing, Delhi Police opposed the anticipatory bail plea of Prince Raj. Police, through Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat, argued that the custodial interrogation of Prince Raj is required as the video has objectionable content, as alleged by the complainant/victim, and is in the possession of the MP.

Reacting to this, Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing Prince Raj, said "There is no rape victim here, it's a false case milord." The counsel showed a conversation between the MP and the alleged victim and argued, "She says let's resolve and settle this. Rape cases aren't settled, extortion cases are settled. This is not the tone and tenor of a rape victim." The Counsel further informed the bench that the complainant and her friend had been extorting money from Prince Raj since 2020 and the MP, in this regard had even lodged an FIR of extortion in the Parliament Street Police Station on February 10, 2021.

The bench, after hearing both sides, adjourned the hearing. The arguments will continue on Friday.

FIR filed by Prince Raj

‌In the FIR dated February 10, 2021, Prince alleged that the woman met him at his residence in Delhi in the month of January in 2020, and proposed to provide assistance to him in the political field. Thereafter, they exchanged numbers and subsequently their views on a gamut of issues, and in the course of this, the duo came close. "On or around June 16, 2020, she started insisting me to come over to her house and started acting as if she really loves me. Finally on June 20, in a pre-planned manner, she invited me to her residence in Ghaziabad and seduced me to have a physical relationship with her," Prince informed in the FIR and went on to highlight that they were in a physical relationship till 'her attitude towards him changed'.

He alleged that in August 2020, he got to know about the woman's live-in relationship with a man when he received a call from the latter from the former's number, and that prompted him to confront her, on which she said that they cannot be 'anything more than friends'. He alleged that he started maintaining distance from her thereafter. As per the FIR, "being an ambitious woman, who aspired for a successful political career and wanted to make big money, could not digest this fact and started harassing and threatening me," he said while pointing out that her live-in partner joined her, and the duo threatened to implicate him in a false case of rape on the basis of the video and photos, which the woman had captured 'deceitfully', if he did not pay them a crore.

"Under pressure and the fear of being defamed in public, being a public figure, I gave them a total amount of Rs 2 lakh (approximately) in cash 3/4 installments," the MP said in the FIR, outlining that even after that, they continued to threaten him and make unreasonable demands for money.

Sexual harassment complaint against MP Prince Raj

On June 15 (seemingly after Prince Raj's own FIR), the woman lodged a sexual harassment complaint against MP Prince Raj with Delhi Police at the Connaught Place police station. In her 3-page complaint, the woman alleged that Prince Raj Paswan mixed intoxicants in her water, which she drank and fainted. She has alleged that she was raped after drinking the water.

