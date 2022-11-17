Delhi Court Rejects AAP Minister Satyendar Jain's Bail Plea In Money Laundering Case

In a major setback for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Thursday, November 17, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi dismissed the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party Minister Satyendar Jain and two others in the money laundering case. The Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain will continue to languish in jail. Notably, the minister was arrested on May 30 under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by Enforcement Directorate.

#BREAKING | Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea rejected by Delhi court in the PMLA case. In a setback for AAP, he will continue to languish in jail. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/fRfI7fo7L1 — Republic (@republic) November 17, 2022

Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who was scheduled to pronounce the order on Wednesday, adjourned the matter for today, November 17, saying the order was not ready.

On November 11, the court kept the order reserved after the conclusion of arguments from all sides including Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

During arguments, it was submitted on behalf of Satyendar Jain that the investigation related to the applicant has been completed and a charge sheet has been filed.

The federal agency had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. Recently, the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife, and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.

Satyendar Jain's woes

The Delhi minister was arrested by ED on May 30. At that juncture, Jain held the portfolios of Home, Health, Public Works Department, Power, Water, Industries, Urban Development, Irrigation, Flood Control, Labour and Employment. The ED recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the Delhi Minister and others on August 30, 2017, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier.

During the investigation, ED revealed that companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators. Moreover, these funds were purportedly utilised for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.

Earlier, Republic TV accessed the details of the charge sheet, it was revealed that the aforesaid 4 companies are shell companies that did not do business but only laundered money. Sources said that they laundered Rs.11.78 crore and Rs.4.63 crore in 2011-12 and 2015-16 respectively. While the Delhi Minister claimed that he quit as the director of these companies as soon as he entered public life in 2013, sources believe that the Jain family controlled and had a majority stake in these companies.