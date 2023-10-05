AAP MP Sanjay Singh Sent To 5-day ED Custody Till Oct 10, Party Continues To Attack Centre

In a massive setback to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been sent to five-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 10 in connection with the scrapped Liquor policy scam. Singh was produced before a Delhi Rouse Velt Court on Thursday, October 5 a day after the arrest. The central agency will interrogate the AAP leader in link with the excise policy scam.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that his arrest was an act of injustice by Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose party was going to lose the next Lok Sabha elections. Singh was arrested by the ED on Wednesday in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case after day-long raids conducted by the agency at his Delhi residence.

Sanjay Singh puts out video message prior to arrest

Moments before his arrest, Sanjay Singh released a video message refuting the allegations and attacking the Central government. He stated that he is ready to accept death but will not bow down.

Sanjay Singh, in his video message, said, “I have been continuously speaking against the Narendra Modi government’s corruption and have been raising my voice against Adani's mega scam. I even complained to the ED about Adani’s scam, but no action was ever taken against him and now suddenly the ED arrived at my house today. Whole day, they conducted raids, probed everything, each and everything was dug out, and nothing came out. Despite this, I am being arrested.”

“We all are soldiers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and want to say to Modi ji, that you are losing the elections and losing it severely. This is a sign of your frustration, this is a sign of your failure. This is an example of how a cowardly Prime Minister wants to win elections by committing atrocities, by doing dictatorship, by putting people in jail,” the AAP Rajya Sabha parliamentarian stated.