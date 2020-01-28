Sharjeel Didn't Surrender, We Arrested Him: Delhi Police Rebuts Imam's Lawyer

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested JNU student and Shaheen Bagh coordination committee member Sharjeel Imam from Bihar. In a press briefing, DCP Crime Branch, Delhi Police, Rajesh Deo said that Imam did not surrender but was detained by Delhi police with the help of Bihar police.

Speaking to the media, Deo said, "We shared two videos that were viral on social media on December 13 of Jamia and January 16 is of Aligarh. The identified man was Sharjeel and a was FIR registered against him on January 25th under 124 A, 153 505 IPC. The content in the video was seditious in nature. So we formed a team and dispatched them to Bihar as he was last seen in Bihar on January 25."

"Our team reached Bihar on January 26 and were conducting raids in search of him. Sharjeel Imam (JNU student) was arrested from his village in Jehanabad at around 2 pm today. We are taking transit remand from Bihar and trying to bring him to Delhi from the shortest possible route. There is nothing as surrender. He didn't surrender. One cannot surrender infront of police it should be done in front of the court. He is accused and can say anything. We are seeking a transit remand. He is being taken to the local magistrate. If you incite riots by your speech, then these sections are applied," he added.

Sharjeel Imam arrested

After a four day hunt, Imam was arrested by Delhi Police from his residence in Bihar's Jehanabad. He is currently being taken to the national capital by Delhi Police for further interrogation and probe in the matter. His counsel had earlier claimed that he had surrendered.

Sharjeel on the run

Till Tuesday morning, three complaints and one FIR under section 153 of IPC have been filed against Imam at various locations. On Sunday, his hometown in Bihar's Jahanabad was searched. Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh government has formed 16 teams to find him. Sources also informed that Assam police which was in contact with Delhi police crime branch has reached Delhi. Moreover, Aligarh police too have launched a manhunt in Bihar, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Sharjeel Imam: 'Cut off Assam from India'

In a shocking anti-India call, a video showed Sharjeel Imam instructing Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 16 January to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

