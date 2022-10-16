Delhi Deputy CM & AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Summoned By CBI In Liquor Scam Case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) amid the deepening probe in connection with the ongoing Liquorgate scam. The Aam Aadmi Party leader will have to appear before CBI on October 17 (Monday) at 11 AM. Notably, Manish Sisodia has been named the Number 1 accused in the Liquor scam case.

On Sunday, the AAP leader took to Twitter and informed that a 14-hour-long raid was carried out at his residence. He stated that the central agency searched his bank locker and also raided his village home but couldn't find anything. In the same tweet, Sisodia stated that he has been summoned to CBI headquarters on Monday. "I will go and give my full cooperation", he added.

मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे CBI रेड कराई, कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरा बैंक लॉकर तलाशा, उसमें कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरे गाँव में इन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला.



अब इन्होंने कल 11 बजे मुझे CBI मुख्यालय बुलाया है. मैं जाऊँगा और पूरा सहयोग करूँगा.



सत्यमेव जयते. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 16, 2022

AAP's Manish Sisodia under the scanner

In August 2022 the Enforcement agencies raided Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence in Delhi for nearly 15 hours. Besides this, several other locations were also searched in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi’s excise policy. Following this, a political faceoff between AAP and BJP emerged with both political parties levelling allegations against each other.

Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, has been under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licencees for the year 2021-22 in Delhi. It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in license fee and an extension of L-1 license without approval.

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim.

Meanwhile, BJP has released two sting videos in which the accused were seen divulging details about money exchanging hands and key persons involved in formulating the liquor policy. The accused were also heard claiming that the ill-gotten money from the 'scam' was used in AAP's campaign for Assembly polls in Punjab and Goa.

This came after, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AAP government's revamped Excise Policy. According to an assessment report, the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 involved alleged violations and procedural lapses that led to a loss of over Rs 150 crore to the exchequer.

(Image: PTI)