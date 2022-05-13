After AAP leader Amanatullah Khan and five others were arrested for protesting against an anti-encroachment drive in Southeast Delhi, the Okhla MLA's wife alleged that her husband's 'life is in danger.' The state police on Thursday informed that the AAP leader was detained on Thursday hours after he partook in riots and obstructed public servants from doing their duty during the demolition drive in South Delhi.

Shafia, Amanat Khan's wife, tweeted from the MLA's Twitter handle, "Delhi Police took away my husband Amanatullah Khan, MLA from Okhla. There is no news of him for the last 4-5 hours. I am afraid, no untoward incident should happen to him. His life is in danger."

In a separate tweet, Amanatullah Khan's wife Shafia stated that the leader has been sent behind the bars for 'raising the voice of the public.' She appealed to the people of Okhla to keep their shops closed from 9 am to 5 pm tomorrow in protest against the arrest. According to Shafia, this protest is a sign to show the BJP government, the strength of the public.

अमानुतल्लाह खान को जनता की आवाज़ बुलंद करने पर सलाखों के पीछे भेजा गया है।ओखला की आवाम से मेरी गुज़ारिश है कि गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में कल सुबह9बजे से शाम5बजे तक अपनी दुकानों को बंद रखे ताकि हम ज़ालिम भाजपा सरकार को बता सकें कि आवाम अपने विधायक के साथ खड़ी है।



Wife of Amanat — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) May 12, 2022

Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

Violent protests and the pelting of stones were witnessed in the Madanpur Khadar area of South Delhi as the anti-encroachment drive was in motion. Locals claimed that legal structures were bulldozed.

As per PTI reports, Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) said, "An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Amanatullah Khan along with five other supporters have been arrested for rioting and obstructing public servants in discharging of their duty."

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) took action in Rohini and Karol Bagh while the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) carried out the drive in Madanpur Khadar and Dhirsen Marg.

It is pertinent to mention here that the three municipal corporations of Delhi, South, East, and North are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

SDMC officials stated that during the demolition drive, four illegally built buildings and other temporary structures were torn down.

Locals, including women, gathered on the streets and atop buildings, and opposed bulldozers surrounded by SDMC officials and the police, which rolled into Kanchan Kunj in Madanpur Khadar to raze alleged illegal structures.

