Delhi Doctors Straighten Twisted Toes Of Elderly Woman

A 71-year-old woman underwent successful surgeries of the left and right feet for her twisted toes condition, known as bilateral hallux valgus and bilateral hammer toe, at a hospital here.

The patient, who had been suffering from deformities in both feet since childhood, experienced pain in the big toe. The procedures led to significant improvement in her condition, the hospital said in a statement.

Devender Gill of Delhi visited Primus Super Speciality Hospital in December last year with complaints of deformity in both feet.

Angular deformities of the toes and feet, even if they are present from birth, often remain mild and do not significantly affect individuals in their initial years, said Dr Mandeep Singh Bajaj, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic and Trauma, Primus Super Speciality Hospital.

These congenital deformities can sometimes go unnoticed or have minimal impact on mobility and comfort during childhood and adolescence. As individuals age, angular deformities of the toes and feet may gradually increase in degree.

Gill started facing the problem 20 years ago when her second toe twisted at 25 degrees angle. The patient started suffering more after the age of 65 as the second toe twisted beyond 75 degrees, making it more difficult for her to walk. She then decided to undergo surgery.

During the examination, the second toe of both feet was found overlapping the big toe (hallux). Abrasions were found on her left forearm, left knee, right knee, right leg, and right foot, further adding to her discomfort.

A team of specialised doctors at Primus Hospital carefully evaluated the case and determined the appropriate surgical interventions to address the conditions.

She used to experience pain after just walking for a while and wore only special big size footwears. After the procedure, she can now walk without any discomfort also wear normal slippers or shoes.

While the first surgery was performed on the patient’s left foot on December 29, 2022, the second surgery on the right twisted toe was done on July 15 this year.

Dr Bajaj said, "These deformities can cause significant discomfort and impact mobility. This was indeed a complex case as we had to restore the mobility of both feet and the second toe and big toe were twisted into each other very intensely.”

“Moreover, it is very important to treat such conditions timely as they are sometimes also associated with multiple joint pains, Inflammatory Arthropathy like Rheumatoid Arthritis. We are glad that we could alleviate her suffering and restore function to her feet." Expressing her gratitude, Gill said, “The doctors have transformed my life. I can now walk comfortably and do my daily activities without any hindrance."