Countering the BJP's claims on the alleged corruption in Delhi's new excise policy, Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia accused the saffron party of building a 'false legal case' against him. He further claimed that a CBI officer has committed suicide after BJP pressurised him to register a case against him. However, the Deputy Chief Minister did not say anything regarding the BJP's sting operation and remained silent on the tape released.

Addressing a press conference in the capital, Sisodia claimed, "CBI's Deputy Legal Advisor Jitender Kumar has committed suicide. He was looking into the legality of the fake case against me. It is learned that so much pressure was being put on him to approve my arrest by making a false case that he committed suicide."

He further added, "I would like to tell the Prime Minister today, you like to arrest me in a false case, please do that. You wanted to conduct a raid on me, you did it. You have registered my name in an FIR. If you want me to get arrested, please tell me where I have to come, I'll come. But please do not pressurise government officers like this. (sic)"

"I am deeply saddened by the news of officers' suicide and therefore I would like to ask three questions to the Prime Minister. Why are officers being tortured to create false cases against politicians of Opposition parties? Is the central government only working towards running 'Operation Lotus'? How many more sacrifices the central government needs to keep itself in power?" he asked.

BJP's 'Liquor Gate' sting against Manish Sisodia

In a joint press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari, and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta accused Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of corruption over the new excise policy in the capital. Following the accusation, the BJP released a video of a sting operation proving their claim of an alleged liquor scam in Delhi and demanded Sisodia's resignation.

"We asked Arvind Kejriwal Ji and Manish Sisodia five questions regarding the new excise policy. However, the questions remain unanswered, and therefore we have come here to expose them through a sting operation," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said during the press conference.

In the shocking sting, the 'liquor gate' accused confesses to bribes. The sting was released by the BJP with the demand that Arvind Kejriwal should immediately sack his deputy Manish Sisodia over the new excise policy scam.



