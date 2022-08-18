Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Writes To Amit Shah; Demands Probe Into Rohingya Housing Row

The debate over providing Economic Weaker Section (EWS) flats to Rohingya refugees in Delhi rages on as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia shot a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an explanation and a probe over who is clandestinely trying to provide accommodation to the Rohingyas, hiding the action from both the central government and the Delhi state administration. The issue came to light when Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the Centre’s move to provide EWS flats to the Rohingyas residing in Delhi. However, the Union Home Ministry later clarified that no such action had been taken by the government.

Notably, Rohingyas, a Muslim ethnic minority native to Myanmar were forced to leave their country and shift to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and India in 2017 after the Myanmar government’s massive crackdown against them in the state of Rakhine. Currently, there are thousands of Rohingyas living in Delhi, Jammu and other areas across the country.

#LIVE | 'Decisions without taking Delhi's elected government into confidence': AAP hits out at Centre over Rohingyas. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/BX7i77l6ka — Republic (@republic) August 18, 2022

Manish Sisodia writes letter to Home Minister Amit Shah; demands probe

As the debate over providing flats to the Rohingyas continues, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah to clear the Centre’s stand on the issue and clarify who was responsible for taking decisions against the will of the Delhi government.

“I have written a letter to the central home minister and have asked him to put a clear stand on the issue before the country and Delhi. Secondly, Who was taking these decisions (of providing flats to Rohingyas) without seeking the approval of the Delhi government and the central government, in case if they are also against the decision; who was behind this and from where were the orders delivered? A thorough probe should be conducted regarding the same. Strict action should be taken against the concerned officials,” Sisodia wrote in the letter.

केंद्रीय आवास मंत्री Hardeep Puri ने Rohingya प्रवास को शानदार योजना बताया है



केंद्र कह रहा है कि वो ऐसा नहीं कर रहे हैं तो फ़िर कौन कर रहा है?



केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री Amit Shah को इसकी निष्पक्ष जांच करने के लिए मैंने पत्र लिखा है



-Dy CM @msisodia pic.twitter.com/ZvKmCtYSX0 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 18, 2022

'Who is behind the decision of announcing EWS flats to Rohingyas?'

The Delhi government considers any illegal travel of the Rohingyas as a threat to Delhi and the country’s security, said Delhi Dy CM Sisodia. “There is no question of providing flats to the Rohingyas when the Delhi government considers any kind of illegal travel of the Rohingyas as a threat to the security of Delhi and the country. In those circumstances, who is behind the action of providing EWS flats to them if the Home Ministry has denied having given any approval regarding the same?” he asked.

Sisodia further questioned as to who is working behind the curtains keeping the democratically-elected government of Delhi out of the loop. “If the Union Housing development minister applauded the scheme (of providing EWS flats to Rohingyas), which is also discussed between the bureaucrats of Delhi and central government including the Delhi police, further sending it for the approval of the Delhi L-G without showing the proposal to the state government, then who is directing this. Even as the central government is against the move,” said Sisodia, raising suspicion over the incident.

Image: PTI