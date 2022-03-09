Delhi Dy CM Sisodia Alleges 'EC Is Afraid Of BJP' As Dates For MCD Polls Remain Undeclared

Making a serious accusation against the Election Commission of India, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has alleged that the electoral body has been pressurised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and hence, they have not yet announced the date of Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) election. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader further added that the saffron party, BJP, is 'anxious' about losing the local body elections and hence is getting indulged in dirty politics. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia exuded confidence in winning the upcoming polls with a thumping majority.

MCD election dates to be announced in 5-7 days: State Election Commissioner of Delhi S K Srivastava

The State Election Commission (SEC) head of Delhi, S K Srivastava, on March 9 informed that the Election Commission will not announce the date for the Municipal polls as the Centre has raised some issues. Notably, the election body was going to announce the dates of the election on March 9, at 5 PM. The SEC added that the issues will be legally examined and then the decision of when to conduct the election will be taken by the authorities. It is pertinent to mention that the SEC stated that the election will be conducted before May 18, 2022.

The SEC apprised that the Centre is thinking of 'reorganisation of MCD' and the EC will 'think over it and decide accordingly'. The head of the State Election Commission in Delhi added that the electoral body will take at least 5-7 days to announce the dates of the MCD elections. S K Srivastava said, "We were about to announce the dates, but now it will take another 5-7 days to announce them. The government perhaps desires 'reorganisation of MCD'. Maybe they could re-unify the three corporations, so we have to think over it, and then announce MCD poll dates. We will examine their advice. If the three corporations are unified, then we will have to decide accordingly. We are taking a legal opinion on the issue."

