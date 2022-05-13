Delhi Dy CM Sisodia Urges HM Shah To Halt Demolition Drive; '70% Will Become Homeless'

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the anti-encroachment drives carried out by BJP in the capital city. In the letter, Sisodia sought Amit Shah's immediate intervention in the unjustified 'bulldozer politics' in Delhi.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister urged Amit Shah to stop the demolition drive in Delhi, alleging that BJP has planned to destroy 63 lakh residential structures in Delhi.

70% people in Delhi will be rendered homeless: Manish Sisodia

The letter by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister read, “Due to demolition drive, 70 percent of the population in Delhi will be rendered homeless. 60 lakh houses are in unauthorized colonies while the remaining three lakh are those where people have extended their balconies or covered them. We have learned that notices have been sent to them. This will lead to huge destruction in the national capital.”

Manish Sisodia further added, “BJP leaders are using bulldozers every day to demolish houses in Delhi. Even three lakh residents of the authorized DDA colony in Delhi have been given notice. If bulldozers are to be used, they should be used to demolish the houses of those BJP leaders and civic body representatives who took bribes to allow such structures to be constructed.”

“I request you to convey my message to your BJP leaders to not do appeasement politics in the name of an anti-encroachment drive. Leaders who allowed the construction of illegal buildings should be questioned and actions should be taken against them,” the letter further read.

FIR against AAP MLA Aamanatullah Khan for obstructing demolition drive in Delhi

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Aamanatullah Khan and his supporters for allegedly obstructing an anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh, PTI reported, citing officials. The complaint was lodged by SDMC with the police against Khan and his supporters, accusing them of obstructing its anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh on Monday.

Protests erupted at Shaheen Bagh on Monday with hundreds of people, including women, opposing the anti-encroachment drive of the SDMC as bulldozers rolled into the area in the presence of police personnel in huge numbers. The civic body team was forced to return unable to carry out the exercise. The protestors raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the Centre and demanded that the action be stopped. Some of the women protesters even stood in front of the bulldozers to prevent the exercise.