Delhi Dy CM Slams Govt For Vaccine Export; Says 'Covaxin Denied Further Supply Of Doses'

After stating that the Delhi government had ordered 1.34 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in May, but the Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh doses, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia slammed the Centre for exporting COVID-19 vaccines. Pointing towards the purchase orders of the Delhi govt, which the BJP is saying is fake, Manish Sisodia said, it was these letters only to which the Centre had said that only 3.5 lakh vaccines will be allotted to the national capital in May.

Manish Sisodia: 'No more supplies from Covaxin'

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister further said that the Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech has told Delhi that based on the order by the Centre, it will not supply Covaxin to the national capital anymore. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sisodia accused BJP of committing a heinous crime by exporting approximately 6.5 crores of vaccine doses to other countries.

देश के बच्चों के हिस्से की वैक्सीन विदेशों में बेचने का जो जघन्य अपराध बीजेपी ने किया है उसका ख़ामियाज़ा पूरा देश भुगत रहा है.



अन्तराष्ट्रीय ज़िम्मेदारी जो भारत की है वही अमेरिका यूरोप व अन्य की भी है. किसी ने अपनी एक डोज़ किसी को नहीं दी और आप इमेज के चक्कर में 6.5 करोड़ दे आए — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 12, 2021

Manish Sisodia's tweet in Hindi can be translated to: "The entire country is facing the brunt of the heinous crime that the BJP has committed by selling the vaccines to other countries. The international responsibility that belongs to India is the same for America, Europe and other countries. Nobody gave a single dose to anyone amid this pandemic and you have 6.5 crore doses for the sake of your image."

क्या कारण है कि केंद्र सरकार अन्तराष्ट्रीय जगत के सामने झुकती चली गई जबकि दुनिया के तमाम वैक्सीन उत्पादक देश अपने देश के लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाने में लगे रहे.



आज दिल्ली ही नहीं देश के किसी राज्य को इतनी वैक्सीन नहीं मिल रही कि तीन महीने में अपने सब लोगों को सुरक्षित कर सके. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 12, 2021

Questioning the Centre over its decision of exporting vaccine doses to other countries, the Delhi Deputy CM asked, "What is the reason that the central government kept bowing down in front of the international world, while all the vaccine producing countries of the world were busy in applying vaccine to the people of their own country." He further said that in today's date, no state in the country, including Delhi is getting enough vaccine doses, with which, the population of all the states can be vaccinated within 3 months.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Delhi so far has recorded over 13,48,699 positive cases, out of which, 12,44,880 have successfully recovered and 20,010 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 12,481 new cases, 13,583 fresh recoveries and 347 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the National Capital is 83,809.

(Image: ANI, PTI)