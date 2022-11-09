Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia Denied Entry In Ghazipur Landfill Site; Shifts Blame On BJP

The politics over Delhi's landfill has escalated ahead of the Delhi Municipal Corporation election as the political blame game continues. On Sunday night, a wall of a Mandi located near the landfill site in the Ghazipur area collapsed due to excess garbage.

After this incident, the Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited the Ghazipur Landfill site to take stock of the situation but was stopped by the residents of the Mandi. The residents bombarded the AAP leader with numerous questions about the mountain of garbage in the area and several issues.

However, instead of providing answers, the Deputy CM shifted the entire blame to BJP and claimed that they have turned Delhi into garbage dump yards. He assured the people that the AAP government will clear the garbage mountains if it comes to power in the MCD polls. Sisodia's visit to the landfill site comes a week after he carried out the inspection along with CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Manish Sisodia stopped at Ghazipur Landfill site, blames BJP

#LIVE | Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia stopped from entering Ghazipur landfill site. Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/SeeRTSLj6T — Republic (@republic) November 9, 2022

While speaking to the media, Sisodia pinned blame on the saffron party and said, "The BJP is trying to suppress the garbage mountains by disposing of it in the empty spaces in a bid to show the reduced size, due to which the wall of Ghazipur Mandi collapsed and wastes are falling on roads. People are not happy, BJP is answerable for the mess it has created in the last 15 years risking the health of people. MCD is meant for keeping the city clean and free of garbage. Instead, BJP which has been ruling MCD for the last 15 years has turned the city into garbage dump yards.

In a strong pitch ahead of the MCD polls, Sisodia said that if AAP comes to power all the garbage mountains will be cleared. "Engineer Arvind Kejriwal has made a complete plan to eliminate garbage from the mountains of garbage and Delhi. People should elect the Kejriwal government in MCD as well".

#LIVE | 'CM Arvind Kejriwal has made a complete plan to remove the filth,' says Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia after inspecting Ghazipur landfill site, shifts blame on BJP-led Centre - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/SaImS52uNl — Republic (@republic) November 9, 2022

'MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue': Arvind Kejriwal

On October 27, Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur landfill site and stated, "the piled up garbage is not a mountain of garbage, it is a mountain of BJP's sins. This is a mountain of their corruption."

He accused the Centre of not giving even a single penny to the Nagar Nigams in Delhi, stating that the government gives funds to all the civic bodies in the country, except that in Delhi. He further said, “I want to ask the elderlies and mothers in Delhi, your son, your Shravan Kumar (Kejriwal pointed to himself) sent you to pilgrimage. Now they are abusing your Shravan Kumar, will you tolerate it? This time, you have to take revenge. This time the elections (MCD polls) will be on the garbage issue," Kejriwal told reporters.

Notably, Elections to that unified MCD are likely by the end of this year or in early 2023. However, there has been no formal announcement regarding the dates. In 2017, the BJP swept the civic body polls, bagging 181 wards in the erstwhile south, north and east Delhi municipal corporations. The Centre unified the three municipal corporations this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and now the number of seats has been fixed at 250.