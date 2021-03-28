Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia To Republic On GNCTD Bill: People Prefer Kejriwal Model To Modi

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP is 'scared' of the 'Kejriwal model' in Delhi. His statement comes amid a standoff with the Centre after the Parliament on Wednesday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021 (GNCTD bill).

GNCTD Bill

The GNCTD Bill seeks to give more powers to the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) compared to the elected government and will make it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action is taken, a move that the Delhi government says will undermine the mandate of the people and the elected government of the national capital.

The Delhi Deputy CM expressing his discontentment over passing of the GNCTD Bill said, 'Everyone is trying to do everything to stop Arvind Kejriwal and AAP is the only party which can stop BJP in Delhi?'

Manish Sisodia further said, ''PM Modi has come up with this Bill because he feels if CM Arvind Kejriwal keeps working like this and getting popular among the people he might emerge as an alternative to PM Modi, and due to this PM as well as BJP is feeling insecure. BJP has been in power for 6 years now and they have formed government in many states, but they have not come up with any model. Today, Arvind Kejriwal has a model for health, education, electricity, water, roads, governance, which people are praising and saying that delivery is being done in the life of the common man.'' READ | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slams Centre over Delhi's GNCTD bill; says states could be next

The Deputy CM further said, ''BJP is getting nervous. In some way they want to stop Kejriwal, so they are trying to replace the elected government with LG governance--this shows their nervousness and insecurity.''

Delhi government has limited Legislative power

Delhi Deputy CM said that limited power is given in the constitution. There are certain things on which state power has been stopped, let them be stopped, we are fighting the battle for that. But just when suddenly the result of Surat local elections was out and people like are giving chance to AAP then Modi Ji decides at the centre that this party has to be stopped. What was the sudden need to declare the LG government? What made the government go against the Indian Constitution and the Supreme Court in order to bring this law?

'This is Unconstitutional': Deputy CM Sisodia

On being asked if AAP is trying to undermine the constitution by questioning the Bill, Sisodia said, ''The Parliament and Legislative Assembly both have power in the Constitution. Just because you have a majority in Parliament that doesn't mean you'll make a law in the Parliament, it is against the Constitution. That's what I am trying to say the Centre is going against the Constitution and Supreme Court. Now BJP wants LG government in the National capital instead of the government that was chosen by the Delhi citizen- it is not written in the constitution. This is unconstitutional.''

How AAP will take this political movement forward?

People of India are watching, how the centre is cutting two-thirds right of a small emerging party (AAP) in the state. BJP has no 'governance model' in the country and they are scared of AAP's model. Though the saffron party is winning in other states--either they buy MLA or bring unconstitutional laws. People are watching and they will give a political answer to the BJP.

(Image Credits: Republic World)