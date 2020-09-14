Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia Tests Positive For COVID-19; Goes Into Self-isolation

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Monday said that he has tested positive for Coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation. Notably, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel earlier today announced that Sisodia will not be attending today's special one-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly as he is having fever since last night.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia apprised about his condition and stated that he is currently asymptomatic.

हल्का बुख़ार होने के बाद आज कोरोना टेस्ट क़राया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पोज़िटिव आई है. मैंने स्वयं को एकांतवास में रख लिया है.

फ़िलहाल बुख़ार या अन्य कोई परेशानी नहीं है मैं पूरी तरह ठीक हूँ. आप सब की दुआओं से जल्द ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर काम पर लौटूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 14, 2020

From the Delhi government, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in June.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India records 92,071 fresh cases; 17 Lok Sabha MPs test positive

17 MPs test COVID-19 positive on day 1 of Monsoon Session

Meanwhile, on day one of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, 17 MPs have tested COVID-19 positive as they underwent the mandatory test on Monday. As a result, all the COVID positive MPs did not attend the Parliament. As per ANI, these 17 MPs include BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Singh Sahib. Apart from the 17 Lok Sabha MPs, six Rajya Sabha MPs have also contracted the virus. Earlier on Sunday, five members of the Lok Sabha tested positive even before the commencement of the Monsoon Session.

17 MPs, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh, test positive for #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/sZjNbR7fCg — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020

READ: Latest News: Harivansh Singh re-elected RS Dy Chairman, 17 MPs test COVID positive & more

India's COVID battle

India is conducting more than 11 lakh tests daily on an average. Due to the largescale testing, the infections are being identified and the people are able to undergo treatment and hence the single-day spike of infections is also higher. Due to the large-scale testing and tracking and treatment, the number of recoveries is also improving massively with the mortality rate getting lower by the day.

As on September 14, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country has risen to 48,46,428, of which 9,86,598 are active cases, while 37,80,108 have recovered from the infection and 79,722 have succumbed to the virus. About 9,78,500 samples were tested on September 13, being a Sunday, taking the count of total COVID-19 tests to over 5.72 crore.

READ: Deepak Kochhar, arrested in ICICI Bank-Videocon case, tests positive for COVID-19

READ: 2,540 COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths in Kerala