Delhi DyCM Tries To Enter Kejriwal's Residence Amid 'house Arrest' Claim; Sits On A Dharna

Tuesday witnessed a huge ruckus outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tried to enter inside with a group of AAP workers. This comes hours after AAP claimed that Kejriwal has been put under house arrest after he visited the protesting farmers at the Singhu border. Speaking to the media, Sisodia claimed that the police had acted against the Delhi CM because he refused to convert the stadiums into temporary jails to detain the farmers.

While the police stated that only a small group of people including Sisodia could meet the AAP chief, the latter argued that everyone should be allowed to go inside the CM's residence. Moreover, AAP workers also started raising slogans against the Delhi police, seeking to put pressure on them to remove the barricades. Subsequently, Sisodia and AAP workers present at the spot sat on a dharna in protest.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia remarked, "CM stopped them from converting the stadiums into jails. That’s why they have converted the CM’s house into a jail. Can a common person not meet the CM? Will the police give permission to meet the CM?" He added, "Delhi Police officials are saying that he is not under arrest. So, they should let us go. Why are they not letting us go?"

Read: AAP To Hold Peaceful Demonstration In Support Of Bharat Bandh On Dec 8:Minister Gopal Rai

CM denied permission to convert stadiums into temporary jails for protesting farmers. Now, public is not being allowed to meet him. Does this mean he is under house arrest? Why are all these security personnel posted here?: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia outside Delhi CM's residence pic.twitter.com/Q7E2uneGEG — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Read: Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Haryana CM Meets Agriculture Min; Delhi Cops Rubbish AAP Claims

Delhi Police refutes AAP claim

Earlier in the day, AAP made an explosive claim that the police are not allowing anyone to leave or enter Kejriwal's residence in the national capital. According to AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, the police had barricaded the Delhi CM's house from all sides at the behest of the Union Home Ministry. Alleging that even elected MLAs were not being permitted to meet him, Bharadwaj added that BJP workers were made to sit outside his residence. This comes even as the farmers have issued a call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday to protest against the agrarian laws.

However, the Delhi Police shared a picture of the entrance of the CM's house to prove that his movements have not been restricted. North Delhi DCP Anto Alphonse stated, “Our forces have been deployed at the CM’s residence to avoid any clashes between AAP and any other parties. He is not under house arrest. CM Kejriwal had left his residence at 8 pm on Monday and returned around 10 pm. There was no problem".

Read: "Kejriwal's House Arrest Drama Meant To Cover Failure Of Bharat Bandh": BJP's Dig At AAP