Delhi Education Model Articles 'planted'? Amid AAP Cover Fire For Sisodia, fresh BJP Claim

Amid raids on Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor excise policy matter, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday rather beguilingly flaunted a front-page story about Delhi's education revolution in the New York Times. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed 'vigyapanjeevi' (an attack on AAP's advertising) Aam Aadmi Party and said that the same article was published in the Khaleej Times.

The New York Times published a story on Delhi's Education Model with the title "Clean Toilets, Inspired Teachers: How India’s Capital Is Fixing Its Schools" on August 16. The same article was also published in the UAE-based newspaper Khaleej Times with the title "A Lesson for Political Parties: Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party Teaches How to Transform Schools in India" on August 19.

Both the articles were a word-to-word match and had the same author. The BJP has claimed that the articles were an 'advertisement' by Arvind Kejriwal's party. On the other hand, AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj has cited the Khaleej Times article crediting the New York Times article to signal that there is nothing amiss.

"Advertisement abroad. The New York Times that the news is referring to @ArvindKejriwal has also appeared also appeared on Khaleej Times. The photo, that language. What a wonderful advertisement @AamAadmiParty," BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana tweeted in Hindi.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra also alleged that the images published on foreign media are not of Delhi's government school but of the children of Mother Mary School of Mayur Vihar. "Kejriwal and Sisodia are selling lies in the country as well as abroad," he said.

न्यू यॉर्क टाइम्स और ख़लीज़ टाइम्स में पैसे देकर ख़बर तो छपवा ली , पर झूठ और चोरी की आदत नहीं गयी



ये फ़ोटो दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूल की नहीं बल्कि मयूर विहार के मदर मैरी स्कूल के बच्चों की हैं



केजरीवाल और सिसोदिया देश में भी झूठ बेच रहे हैं और विदेश में भी pic.twitter.com/9JRlxnvnuP — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) August 19, 2022

AAP calls BJP charges 'laughable'

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has denied BJP's allegations and called them 'laughable'.

"It's laughable. No news of any BJP leader was ever printed there. BJP calls itself the biggest party in the world. It's the richest political party. They should appear on New York Times' front page daily if someone can buy them," Chadha said.

CBI raids Manish Sisodia & others over Liquor Policy

The Central Bureau of Investigation is carrying out raids at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including the premises of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna.

The federal agency had registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought by the AAP government in November last year. The CBI probe into Excise Policy was recommended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

Besides Sisodia, searches are also being carried out on the premises of four public servants. This comes weeks after the Delhi government was forced to roll-back its liquor excise policy and return to the old policy, a fact that has also not escaped the BJP which has cited that the roll-back took place after the CBI filed a case.