Delhi Ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's Bungalow Allotted To New AAP Minister Atishi

Delhi former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's Bungalow no Ab-17 has been allotted to new Aam Aadmi Party minister Atishi, weeks after the former was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection to irregularities linked to the Delhi Excise Policy Scam.

According to an official document, "Bungalow No AB-17, Mathura Road, Delhi (on Vacation) to Ms Atishi Marlena, Hon'ble Minister (Woman and Child Development, PWD, Power, Education, Art, Culture and Language, Tourism GNCTD)."

Sisodia has been asked to vacate the bungalow by March 21. "Sh. Manish Sisodia, Hon'ble MLA with the request to kindly vacate Bungalow No. AB-17, Mathura Road, Delhi on or before 21st of March, 2023 as only 15 days retention period is permissible in rule 5 of the order of "The Minister's of Govt of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Salary and Allowances) (Amendment) Order 1994," read the official government document by PWD department.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that when Sisodia was arrested on February 26 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited Sisodia's house and met his wife. "We are like a family and we will take care of her," Kejriwal said, stating that his ex-deputy's wife is suffering from a serious illness- multiple sclerosis.

On Thursday, March 16, Sisodia was booked by the CBI in relation to the Delhi Government's Feedback Unit (FBU) which has been accused of doing "political snooping". He is already arrested by the CBI in Liquorgate.

On March 9, Patparganj MLA was sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody in the same case. On competition of his remand, ED on Friday produced him in Delhi's Rouse Avenue court and demanded further custody, alleging that "he destroyed his phone and needs to be confronted again."