Delhi Excise Policy Case: CM Kejriwal Claims CBI Will Arrest Manish Sisodia Soon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, February 25, claimed that his sources have confirmed that prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and his deputy Manish Sisodia will be arrested on Sunday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the liquor excise policy case. He also mentioned that the probe agency raided Manish Sisodia's residence in Delhi, searched his bank lockers, raided his office as well as his properties at his ancestral village but failed to find anything and returned empty handed.

CM Kejriwal also lauded Sisodia's work in the educational space by mentioning that he has improved the system in the national capital. "Manish Sisodia is the person, who after 75 years of independence has given hope to the poor people of this country that their children can also have a good future. Today in Delhi, the children of the poor are becoming doctors, engineers and lawyers," stated CM Kejriwal.

'Conspiracy to defame Sisodia'

Kejriwal, the founder and AAP national convener, went on to state that a conspiracy has been hatched to defame him (Sisodia) by framing him in a false case. He said, "If you arrest him and put him in jail in a false case, how will the country make progress?"

"If the king of a country will send to jail those who ensure education to the children of the poor in that country and will hand over the entire country to two or four friends, then how will the country progress?" he added.

Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia had on Monday, February 20, mentioned that the CBI had called him on February 26 for questioning in the Delhi liquor excise policy case. Earlier, he was asked to appear before the CBI for questioning on February 19.

Later, Sisodia appealed before the probe agency to defer the questioning as he is busy preparing the Delhi Budget 2023-24 and he can only appear by the month-end. Sisodia has not been named in the chargesheet filed by CBI before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court.

The CBI has chargesheeted seven people in the alleged case. They are Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Sameer Mahendru, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Gautham along with two government officers - former Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Excise Department Kuldeep Singh and then Assistant Commissioner of Excise Department Narender Singh.

The probe agency had in August 2022 searched Sisodia's bank locker in connection with the case. The deputy CM claimed that CBI did not find any incriminating material in his locker.