Delhi Excise Policy Row: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur Says AAP's 'honest Mask Is Now Off'

Amid the recent controversy of the Delhi government's Excise Policy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while speaking to Republic, took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government by saying that their mask of honesty has come off and the whole nation is watching.

In the latest on the matter, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, following his recommendation that the CBI looks into the alleged illegal formulations, revisions, and execution of the Delhi excise policy 2021–2022, has now directed the Chief Secretary to produce a report on the role of officers and civil workers in the matter.

Shortly after the development, the Himachal CM, while speaking to Republic added,"They (AAP) call themselves an anti-corrupt party, but all their truths are out now. A scam in the Excise duty is serious. All the facts will be proven in the coming time."

While referring to Dr. Vijay Singla, who took over as the Health Minister in the AAP government in Punjab but was dismissed due to his arrest on corruption charges, Jai Ram Thakur added, "The honest mask of the AAP is now off. Their Minister was removed in just two months of taking charge, the entire country is watching them and what's happening. Their image is ruined."

Controversy over Delhi liquor policy

Earlier, Delhi L-G's recommendation for a CBI investigation was made after a report by the chief secretary, dated July 8, 2022, established serious lapses. Republic learnt that the decision with regards to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was taken by Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Excise portfolio in the Delhi government, under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sources told the channel that in April 2021, Sisodia got the Cabinet to take a decision authorising him to make "minor changes within the overall framework of the policy in the interest of its implementation", a decision that was flagged negatively by then Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Thereafter, through a subsequent Cabinet decision, the earlier decision of 'authorising' Sisodia was withdrawn in May 2021; however, the decisions under question continued to be implemented by the Excise Department solely on the approval of Sisodia, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that all the decisions were taken without the approval of the Competent Authority i.e. the Cabinet and subsequently the Lt. Governor, to provide post-tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees'' under the excise policy.