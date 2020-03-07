Delhi Government To Launch Two-day Compensation Drive For Riot Victims

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia stated that the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government, on Saturday will launch a two-day mega drive to release compensation to the victims of the Delhi violence.

Delhi govt to start compensation drive

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Sisodia said that the government wants to conduct the verification exercise at the earliest so that victims get compensation as soon as possible. He added will be headed by six senior IAS officers and that the government has received around 1,700 compensation forms.

On March 3, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the riots and assess the situation. After the meeting, Kejriwal said, "It was a courtesy meeting. I asked for co-operation in working for the people of Delhi for 5 years. He assured me that he will cooperate. There was a discussion on the situation in Delhi. I told him that the Delhi Police played a very major role in averting a major crisis on Sunday. This is worth appreciating. The riots happened on the Monday and Tuesday last week. If the police worked with the same efficiency as Sunday, many lives could have been saved. I appealed to the Prime Minister that such an incident should not happen in the future.”

Delhi riots

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on February 23 after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence has claimed at least 53 people and injured over 200. Delhi CM Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police have filed 167 FIRs cases and have arrested or detained 885 people to date. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

