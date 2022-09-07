Delhi Government Vs LG: 'Completely Green Bench' Of SC To Hear Matter On September 27

There will be a complete green bench which would hear the dispute between the Centre and Delhi Government, said the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice DY Chandrachud. The bench of Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Hima Kohli, Justice MR Shah, Justice Krishna Murari and Justice PS Narasimha told this in open court on Wednesday while listing the case for hearing on September 27.

Completely green bench means there would be no physical papers, documents, or pleading used by the bench. Justice DY Chandrachud observed, "This will be a complete green bench and there will be no papers in this matter". He further said that the court officials are willing to train lawyers on Saturdays on how to use technology.

The SC stated, "The secretary and the IT head said that they are willing to train the seniors on how to use technology on Saturdays. But please do not keep papers in this court. So apart from hearing, please let us know if you all need the training, we will organise this". Justice MR Shah said to a hesitant counsel, "We also got training. It has to start sometime".

What is the dispute between the Centre and Delhi government?

The dispute between the Central and Delhi governments is regarding which government has administrative control over the transfers and postings of officers in Delhi. The top court fixed October 11 as the tentative date for starting the hearing in dispute.