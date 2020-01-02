Delhi Govt Announces 1 Crore Ex-gratia To Kin Of Firefighter Who Died In Peeragarhi Fire

Condoling the death of 27-year old firefighter Amit Balyan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs. 1 crore to his bereaved family members. He stated that while nothing could bring back a loved one, the government will provide financial assistance as it was the least it could do as a society. Balyan was one of 13 fire brigade personnel who were injured while rescuing people from the fire at Delhi's Peeragarhi.

CM announces 1 crore ex-gratia for firefighter

Amit Baliyan laid down his life while serving the people of Delhi. Nothing can bring back a loved one lost, but Delhi govt will provide his family with ₹1 crore as financial assistance. It's the least we can do as a society.. https://t.co/IIUvTc6nd8 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 2, 2020

13 fire brigade personnel among 14 injured in fighting fire at Delhi's Peeragarhi: Police

Fire at Delhi's Peeragarhi factory

A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi in the early hours of Thursday. During rescue operations a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the factory building in which 18 people were trapped. 13 of the 14 injured were firefighters in which Balyan succumbed to his injuries.

Additional DCP Rajendra Sagar said, "We got a call about the fire and then the local police and the fire brigade started the initial rescue operations, then NDRF and other civil administrations came in. In total, 18 people have been injured in the incident, including 13 fire brigade personnel. The back portion of the building has collapsed, fire though is in control now."

Delhi BJP cancels launch of 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhaav' due to fire at Peeragarhi

Atul Garg, the director of fire services said, "The building stored highly sensitive materials but did not have the required number of fire extinguishers. There should have been multiple entry and exit points. There was no proper channels for ventilation." He also added that the fire department will also check if the building had appropriate NOCs.

Delhi BJP calls off 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhaav'

Subsequently, Delhi BJP called off the launch of the party's campaign ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhaav (My Delhi, My Suggestion)’. Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP and Delhi party Chief Manoj Tiwari informed the same tagging national working president JP Nadda and Union Minister Smriti Irani in the tweet. He also visited the site of fire incident at Peeragarhi.

