Delhi Govt Denied Chhath Puja Permission At ITO Ghat To Hide Failures Of AAP, Says BJP

Despite barricades, BJP West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma approached Chhath Puja (Yamuna river) Ghat in ITO. He was observed pouring water into the Yamuna's Chhath Puja. During this event, there has been an ongoing battle over the Yamuna river, which has toxic foam floating on top of it due to the high input of industrial pollutants into the river. Singh then went on to slam the Delhi government regarding the directives given out and claimed that it was a ruse to hide the failures of the AAP government

Delhi Government slammed by BJP officials over Chhath Puja issue at Yamuna river

Parvesh Verma, a Delhi BJP MP, insisted on celebrating Chhath Puja at Yamuna Ghat in the ITO on Wednesday and asked people to join in the festivities. Verma stated that he will remain in place until the Chhath Puja celebrations begin quietly in the evening. The BJP MP slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that he was unconcerned with Purvanchali customs.

"The Kejriwal government is not allowing us to celebrate Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna. I am appealing to all the mothers and sisters to come here and celebrate Chhath and we will provide them security," Verma said. "It is incomprehensible to me why people are being stopped from celebrating Chhath there even though they are following all Covid protocols," Verma told mediapersons.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order regarding Chhath Puja

On September 30, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an order prohibiting Chhath Puja celebrations in public places, including the Yamuna banks. Following BJP protests against the Chhath ban, the DDMA issued an order on October 29 allowing Chhath celebrations at "designated sites" other than the Yamuna's banks. It has asked administrative and police personnel to guarantee that all of its Covid-related instructions are strictly followed. A number of devotees have been seen offering their prayers at the river despite the layer of toxic foam. Verma, a West Delhi parliamentarian, had attended a 'puja' and began preparations for the festival, which began on Monday, with the help of BJP volunteers and members of the 'Purvanchali' community.

