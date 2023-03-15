Delhi Govt Extends Old Excise Policy By 6 Months, Passes Order To Prepare A New Policy

Days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the alleged Delhi Excise policy case, the Delhi government on March 15 decided to extend the 'Old Excise policy' for six months and also asked the officials to work on the new excise policy.

The government also informed about the number of dry days in the coming six months and said there will be 5 dry days during these 6 months, on Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Buddha Purnima, Eid al-Fitr & Eid al-Adha.

CBI arrests Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

In a major blow to the Delhi government, CBI arrested AAP leader and Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia who handled 18 portfolios, on February 26, in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam.

Following the arrest, he resigned from his post of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and also relinquished the charge of the 18 portfolios he handled in the Delhi government. Notably, the Delhi excise policy involving retail liquor trade by the corporations owned by the Delhi government was scrapped on August 31, 2022 post the recommendation of a CBI probe in the case by the Delhi LG VK Saxena due to the alleged irregularities in its implementation. The probe was ordered on the recommendation of the Chief Secretary of Delhi.

A 3-member committee was constituted by the government to firm up the new excise policy even as the government gave a go ahead to its four corporation to open Liquor vends in place of the private vendors under the Excise policy 2021-22.

Currently, there are 570 retail liquor stores and more than 950 hotels, restaurants and clubs having the license to serve liquor in the city.