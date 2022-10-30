Delhi Govt Faces BJP's Ire For Yamuna's Poor State Amid Chhath Puja; 'If Not Concerned...'

Amid the Chhath Puja celebrations, the Delhi government once again faced the ire of the opposition. BJP's MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari took to Twitter and reposted a video from 2021, in which he explained elaborately how the 'dirty water' of the Najafgarh canal, flows into the Yamuna. The BJP MP, blaming the AAP government, said that even in 2022, 'nothing has really changed'.

"Yamuna comes clean from Haryana in Delhi and near Wazirabad/Signature Bridge, you are pouring dirty canal water in it," the actor-cum-politician said. He also added that the Hindu festival is 'not being allowed to be celebrated in cleanliness'.

आज भी कुछ नहीं बदला है..

दिल्ली में हरियाणा से साफ़ आती है यमुना जी और दिल्ली में वज़ीराबाद/सिग्नेचर ब्रिज के पास आप गंदा नाला बहा रहे है यमुना जी में और सफ़ाई वाले पर्व छठ को नहीं मनाने देते तो ये तो ग़लत बात है,

ये नाले और ज़हरीले टॉक्सिक वेस्ट आगे उत्तर प्रदेश यहीं से जाते हैं https://t.co/f2Y8wH1HgJ — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) October 30, 2022

'If not concerned about Delhi...'

Earlier in the day, while speaking to the media, Manoj Tiwari had said, "As pollution rises, CM Kejriwal should have stayed in Delhi to prepare for Chhath Puja, instead he's touring Gujarat as he doesn't want to facilitate devotees here. If he isn't concerned about Delhi, he should go to Punjab and become CM there."

As pollution rises, CM Kejriwal should've stayed in Delhi to prepare for Chhath Puja, instead he's touring Gujarat as he doesn't want to facilitate devotees here. If he isn't concerned about Delhi,he should go to Punjab&become CM there: Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from North-East Delhi pic.twitter.com/odfKRVyLFz — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

Chhath Puja in Delhi

Chhath puja, also known as Surya Sashthi, is a festival dedicated to the Sun God. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis -- people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh -- living in Delhi. In the four-day-long festival, the devotees worship the setting Sun in the evening of the third day, and the rising Sun on the morning of the fourth day.

The Delhi government's revenue department is the nodal agency for Chhath puja arrangements in the national capital and civic agencies were working in close coordination for Chhath Puja. Delhi Revenue Minister, Kailash Gahlot visited Chhath Ghats in Qutub Vihar and Dabri Mor to take stock of preparations for the festival. During the visit, Gahlot checked preparations regarding sanitation, lighting, water supply, making of temporary ponds, and installation of CCTVs among others.

(with agency inputs)