Delhi Govt Gives Job To Martyred IB Official Ankit Sharma's Kin, AAP Dubs BJP 'anti-Hindu'

On Thursday, the Delhi government gave a job to the brother of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma who lost his life during the riots that took place in February 2020. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal handed over the letter of appointment to Sharma's brother in the presence of his other family members and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. A year earlier, the AAP government had provided compensation of Rs.1 crore to the kin of the deceased. Addressing a press conference later, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak accused BJP of not helping Sharma's family while accruing political gain from the Delhi riots.

Appealing to Hindus, AAP's Durgesh Pathak remarked, "Open your eyes. You also see that BJP is making your children fight and want to accrue political advantage. It does not want to help your children. They are not waging a battle to save someone but only playing politics. Ankit Sharma was in IB which is a Central government organization. BJP rules at the Centre. As per the law, the Central government should have given the job (to Ankit Sharma's kin). Forget a job, his brother told me that no one would even ask him when he was standing outside the IB office. This is BJP."

"It is not only against Muslims but also Hindus. Their politics is based on making people fight among themselves, stoke riots and win the election by spreading hatred. BJP should be ashamed. BJP leaders should tender an apology. I want to tell the Hindu community- if BJP leaders seek your votes in the name of religion, ask them what did you do for Ankit Sharma's family," he added.

देश का हिंदू समाज इस बात को ज़रूर समझे:



BJP सिर्फ़ आपके बच्चों को आपस में लड़ा कर, दंगे करवा कर राजनीतिक फ़ायदा उठाना चाहती है।



भाजपा मुस्लिम विरोधी तो है ही, हिंदुओं की विरोधी भी है।



Tahir Hussain's involvement

The violence between Citizenship Amendment Act supporters and protesters had spiralled out of control in February 2020 leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. According to the family, Ankit Sharma was taken away by suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's henchmen when he tried to disperse a riotous mob. His body was found in a drain near his home in Jafrabad later. Arrested on March 30, 2020, for his involvement in his murder, Tahir Hussain remains behind the bars. The Delhi Police has accused him of planning the IB official's murder and executing it.