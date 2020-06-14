Kejriwal Hasn't Grasped The Problem: Malviya On Declaring Nursing Homes As COVID Centres

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national IT Head Amit Malviya on Sunday slammed the Delhi Government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for declaring nursing homes with 10-49 beds as 'COVID nursing homes'. Terming the decision as an 'official diktat', Malviya questioned if the declared COVID nursing homes are equipped to handle COVID patients.

Hitting out further at CM Kejriwal, the BJP leader said "Delhi CM doesn’t seem to have grasped the problem!".

Delhi government has done it again! Issued an official diktat where by all nursing homes with 10-49 beds have been declared Covid nursing homes. All very well but who has ensured that they are equipped to handle Covid patients?

Delhi CM doesn’t seem to have grasped the problem! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 14, 2020

On Saturday the Delhi government announced small and medium multispeciality nursing homes having 10 to 49 beds as "COVID nursing homes" to increase the bed capacity for coronavirus patients, according to an official order. Only standalone exclusive eye centres, ENT centres, dialysis centres, maternity homes and IVF centres are presently exempted, the order said.

"In order to avoid intermingling of COVID and non-COVID patients in small and medium multispeciality nursing homes (10 bedded to 49 bedded) and also to augment the bed capacity for COVID-19 patients, all nursing homes in NCT of Delhi having bed strength of 10 beds or more up to 49 beds are declared as COVID nursing homes," it said.

All such nursing homes are required to make their COVID beds functional within three days of the issuance of the order failing which it would be treated as violation of Clause 14.1 of the schedule appended to Rule 14 of the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2011, it said. It added that "action, as deemed fit, would be initiated against the defaulter nursing home".

According to Clause 14.1, in the event of any natural calamity, including outbreak and epidemics or disaster, the owner or the keeper of every nursing home shall, on being directed by the supervising authority in writing, co-operate and provide reasonable assistance and medical aid as may be considered essential by the supervising authority at the time of natural calamity.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi's total COVID-19 cases on Sunday stood at 38,958 of which 22,742 are active while 14,945 have recovered. 1,271people have died thus far.

(With inputs from agency)