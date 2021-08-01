Delhi Govt Muzzling Oppn Voice, Will Complain To President, LS Speaker: LoP Bidhuri

With a list of allegations against Arvind Kejriwal's Government, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri along with party MLAs is all set to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. The BJP leader on Saturday said that their voice was 'muzzled' during the Delhi Assembly session that concluded on Friday. The opposition leaders will register a complaint against the Delhi Chief Minister and his Government over an "indifferent attitude" in the functioning of the assembly.

According to Bidhuri, all their suggestions were not taken up for consideration.

"Opposition members had sent notices to the assembly speaker for raising important issues pertaining to the people of Delhi. But all were not taken up for consideration," added LoP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

List of issues taken up by BJP in the Assembly:

As per the BJP MLA from Badarpur, the Opposition had submitted "seven notices" for discussions in the Delhi assembly including:

Delhi schools and colleges remaining closed for the past many months

Collapse of Delhi's health infrastructure during the second Covid wave

Shortage of water or supply of contaminated water

Failure of the public works department and irrigation department to clean drains, which led to "massive flooding" in different parts of the city

"These were made part of the agenda but suddenly we discovered that the same was not being taken up for discussions in the House," Bidhuri, said.

The opposition leader has accused Delhi's AAP Government of not allowing any discussion in the assembly on the problems being faced by the people of the national capital and instead, it tried to strangle the voice of the Opposition. 'We will not remain a silent spectator to the "murder of democracy" by the Kejriwal government', added the opposition.

Taking to his Twitter account, Delhi BJP leader wrote that the agitation will move from the house to streets from 'the people'.

The opposition party leader has also claimed that Delhi Government is 'scared' of the BJP and that is why it is not taking up important issues for discussion.

Delhi Assembly session

Meanwhile, significant developments that were witnessed in the current assembly session of the capital included- passing of a slew of resolutions against several Central laws. The AAP-ruled Assembly passed a resolution recommending that Modi Govt immediately repeal the 3 Farm Laws and initiate talks with the farmers. The Assembly also slammed the GNCTD Act 2021, seeking its repeal. Apart from these, the Assembly passed resolutions like giving a collective Bharat Ratna to Indian doctors and recommend doctors and health care workers for Padma awards.

(With PTI inputs)