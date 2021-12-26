Delhi govt never given attention to farmers of city: Bidhuri

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Sunday led a farmers' protest to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here and alleged that the Delhi government has never given attention to the farmers of Delhi.

The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly said in a statement that the farmers' 12-point demands should be fulfilled at the earliest.

"The AAP government has never given attention to the farmers of Delhi and has continuously deviated from their promises. The farmers tried to wake up Chief Minister Kejriwal from his sleep by beating the plates so that he could pay attention to the 12 point demands of the farmers," Bidhuri said.

He added that the farmers are demanding that "Laldora should be increased in Delhi, electricity should be given free for agriculture, 50 percent additional amount should be given on the MSP of wheat and paddy announced by the Chief Minister".

The farmers also demanded that permission should be given to install tubewells in the fields, tractors should be treated as a commercial vehicle and subsidy should be given on all agricultural equipments.

"Compensation for land being acquired of farmers in Delhi should be increased, which was not increased since last year. Apart from this, another major demand of the farmers is that after the death of a farmer, the name of his heirs should be recorded in the revenue record," the BJP leader said in the statement. PTI MAH TIR TIR

